Lima Company - Swim Qualification

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, swim across the pool during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

