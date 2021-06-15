Recruit Antonio N. Ficara, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. Ficara was recruited out of Tempe, Az. with Recruiting Substation Chandler in Chandler, Az. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6700454
|VIRIN:
|210615-M-CI314-1007
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
