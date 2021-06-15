Recruit Antonio N. Ficara, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. Ficara was recruited out of Tempe, Az. with Recruiting Substation Chandler in Chandler, Az. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:30 Photo ID: 6700454 VIRIN: 210615-M-CI314-1007 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.