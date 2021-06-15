Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 2 of 5]

    Lima Company - Swim Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in line for the dive for life during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. The dive prepared recruits to safely exit a ship in case of severe damaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:29
    Photo ID: 6700451
    VIRIN: 210615-M-CI314-1014
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

