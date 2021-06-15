Lima Company - Swim Qualification

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in line for the dive for life during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. The dive prepared recruits to safely exit a ship in case of severe damaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
Date Taken:
06.15.2021
Date Posted:
06.19.2021
|Photo ID:
|6700451
|VIRIN:
|210615-M-CI314-1014
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.81 MB
Location:
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
