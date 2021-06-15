Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in line for the dive for life during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. The dive prepared recruits to safely exit a ship in case of severe damaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:29 Photo ID: 6700451 VIRIN: 210615-M-CI314-1014 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.81 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.