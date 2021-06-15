Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 15, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:30 Photo ID: 6700452 VIRIN: 210615-M-CI314-1005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company - Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.