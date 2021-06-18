JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Lee, 673d Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels apprentice, prepares to connect the fueling hose on a hydrant pit while a Japan Air Self-Defense Force service member helps during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2021. RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

