JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force service members marshals an E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2021 in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

