JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Staff Sgt.Hiroyuki Yamanaga (left) and Tech. Sgt. Shinya Suguira, prepare to connect a bonding cable prior to refueling in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2021. RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. Yamanaga and Suguira are both assigned to the 602nd Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

