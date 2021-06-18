Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 10 of 15]

    JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tech. Sgt. Toshiyuki Yazawa, inspect the E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft after early morning mission in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2021. RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6699894
    VIRIN: 210618-F-XA488-3435
    Resolution: 5841x3886
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 15 of 15], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AWACS"
    JASDF
    JBER
    "RED FLAG-ALASKA
    RFA

