JASDF participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

Japan Air Self-Defense Force service member pose for the camera after cleaning the window of the E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft after early morning mission in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 18, 2021. RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

