An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska provides an opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6699866 VIRIN: 210615-F-XX992-1186 Resolution: 5082x3381 Size: 1.05 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.