An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska provides an opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6699866
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-XX992-1186
|Resolution:
|5082x3381
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT