    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 10 of 11]

    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska provides an opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 18:29
    Photo ID: 6699866
    VIRIN: 210615-F-XX992-1186
    Resolution: 5082x3381
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    25th Fighter Squadron

