RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing

A Koku Jieitai (Japan Self-Defense Air Force) F-15J Eagle takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of the U.S. international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

