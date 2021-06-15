Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 9 of 11]

    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Koku Jieitai (Japan Self-Defense Air Force) F-15J Eagle takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of the U.S. international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

