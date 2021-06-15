An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska provides training for deployed maintenance and support personnel in sustainment of large-force deployed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6699867
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-XX992-1099
|Resolution:
|5541x3687
|Size:
|989.99 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
