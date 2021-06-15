A Koku Jieitai (Japan Air-Self Defense Force) airman salutes an F-15J Eagle pilot during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. In this iteration of the exercise, approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 20 units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6699864 VIRIN: 210615-F-XX992-1230 Resolution: 4513x3003 Size: 993.33 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.