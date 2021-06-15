Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 8 of 11]

    RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Koku Jieitai (Japan Air-Self Defense Force) airman salutes an F-15J Eagle pilot during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 15, 2021. In this iteration of the exercise, approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 20 units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    This work, RF-A 21-2 week one comes in for landing [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
    Eielson AFB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    Koku Jieitai
    9th Air Wing

