U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, load ammunition into a U.S. Air Force F-16 at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. During the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21, 52nd MXS Airmen prepped the aircraft for over 450 sorties flown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:31 Photo ID: 6699115 VIRIN: 210608-F-FW957-1167 Resolution: 7350x4900 Size: 19.9 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.