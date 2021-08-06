U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, load inert weapons onto F-16 at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. Ammo troops assembled GBU-12 bombs, as well as other inert weapons, which were then loaded onto the aircraft for the purpose of training and target practice throughout the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|06.08.2021
|06.18.2021 07:31
|6699114
|210608-F-FW957-1244
|6975x4650
|15.7 MB
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|1
|0
Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful
