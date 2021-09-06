A U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, takes off from the runway at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 8, 2021. Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing deployed to Sweden to participate in the Norwegian-led Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 with NATO and nordic allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:31 Photo ID: 6699112 VIRIN: 210608-F-FW957-1273 Resolution: 5804x3870 Size: 9.51 MB Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.