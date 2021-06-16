Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Swedish air force JAS-39 Gripen, left, flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 training event over Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 16, 2021. The aim of ACE21 is to exercise and train participating units, from Norway, Sweden, Finland, United Kingdom, Denmark, The Netherlands and Germany in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations in the Nordic airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

