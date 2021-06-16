Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful

A Swedish air force JAS-39 Gripen, left, flies in formation with a U.S. Air Force F-16 assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during the Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 training event over Kallax Air Base, Sweden, June 16, 2021. The aim of ACE21 is to exercise and train participating units, from Norway, Sweden, Finland, United Kingdom, Denmark, The Netherlands and Germany in planning, command and control, orchestration and conduct of air operations in the Nordic airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

