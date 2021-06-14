Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fly in formation over Luleå, Sweden, June 14, 2021. Exercises like the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 give USAF participants the opportunity to build partnerships, train with Nordic Allies, and maximize interoperability within the Nordic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6699113
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-FW957-1039
|Resolution:
|7586x5057
|Size:
|17.56 MB
|Location:
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic Challenge Exercise 21 concludes: mission successful
