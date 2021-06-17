Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season

Capt. Patrick Tift, aircraft commander for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., briefs his aircrew prior to a lower level invest mission in the Gulf of Mexico June 17, 2021. This mission is the first tasking the 53rd WRS received for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
