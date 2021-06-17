Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season [Image 3 of 6]

    Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A 53rd Weather Reconnaissance WC-130J aircraft takes off from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., June 17, 2021. The squadron, also known as the Hurricane Hunters, were tasked to fly their first mission of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season into an invest over the Bay of Campeche. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler
    AFRC
    hurricane season
    403rd Wing

