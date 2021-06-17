Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An aircrew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., goes over a mission brief prior to a lower level invest over the Gulf of Mexico, June 17, 2021. An LLI is typically flown at a lower altitude than regular storm missions in order to locate the center of a tropical system not easily identifiable via satellite. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6697739
    VIRIN: 210617-F-KV687-1012
    Resolution: 7034x5024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS

    Keesler
    AFRC
    403rd Wing

