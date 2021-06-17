A 53rd Weather Reconnaissance WC-130J aircraft takes off from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., June 17, 2021. The squadron, also known as the Hurricane Hunters, were tasked to fly their first mission of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season into an invest over the Bay of Campeche. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6697729 VIRIN: 210617-F-KV687-1112 Resolution: 5552x3966 Size: 1.73 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.