An aircrew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., goes over a mission brief prior to a lower level invest over the Gulf of Mexico, June 17, 2021. An LLI is typically flown at a lower altitude than regular storm missions in order to locate the center of a tropical system not easily identifiable via satellite. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6697738
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-KV687-1002
|Resolution:
|7278x4852
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly first tasking of 2021 season [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
