Airman 1st Class Omar Moylan, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, roles up a hose to re-service the fire truck after participating in a hydrazine leak response training on the flightline at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the joint training, the fire department and 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems repair technicians, responded to simulated hydrazine leak and rescuing a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6697051
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-EZ112-0008
|Resolution:
|4375x6555
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
