    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6]

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Omar Moylan, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, roles up a hose to re-service the fire truck after participating in a hydrazine leak response training on the flightline at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the joint training, the fire department and 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems repair technicians, responded to simulated hydrazine leak and rescuing a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:05
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, 31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    31st CES
    31st MXS

