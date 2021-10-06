31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter and Airman 1st Class Majustice Brinson, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuel systems repair technicians,

approach and inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon for signs of a mock hydrazine leak during a routine training on the flightline

at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the hydrazine emergency response training, the 31st MXS aircraft fuel systems section and the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department worked together to improve response time, coordination and communication between the two teams when responding to a hydrazine leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT