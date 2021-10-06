Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 4 of 6]

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter and Airman 1st Class Majustice Brinson, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuel systems repair technicians,
    approach and inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon for signs of a mock hydrazine leak during a routine training on the flightline
    at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the hydrazine emergency response training, the 31st MXS aircraft fuel systems section and the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department worked together to improve response time, coordination and communication between the two teams when responding to a hydrazine leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:05
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    31st Fighter Wing
    31st CES
    31st MXS

