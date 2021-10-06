Firefighters assigned to the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters survey the scene during a routine Hydrazine emergency response training on the flightline at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the Hydrazine emergency response training, the 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section and the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department worked together to improve response time, coordination and communication between the two teams when responding to a Hydrazine leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:05 Photo ID: 6697046 VIRIN: 210610-F-EZ112-0001 Resolution: 6804x4542 Size: 3.11 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.