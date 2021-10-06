31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

Airman 1st Class Sarah Chavis, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, unrolls a fire hose during a routine hydrazine emergency response training event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. During the hydrazine emergency response training, the 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems section and the 31st CES fire department worked together to improve response time, coordination and communication between the two teams when responding to a hydrazine leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

