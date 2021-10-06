31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Anthony Otero, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuel systems repair technician, adjusts an oxygen mask for Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter, 31st MXS aircraft fuels system technician, during an annual hydrazine leak emergency response training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. Personal protective equipment is essential when responding to a hydrazine leak ensure they don’t come into contact with dangerous hydrazine vapors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

