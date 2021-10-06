Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 3 of 6]

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Anthony Otero, 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aircraft fuel systems repair technician, adjusts an oxygen mask for Airman 1st Class Dhaikyah Geter, 31st MXS aircraft fuels system technician, during an annual hydrazine leak emergency response training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 10, 2021. Personal protective equipment is essential when responding to a hydrazine leak ensure they don’t come into contact with dangerous hydrazine vapors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 07:05
    Photo ID: 6697048
    VIRIN: 210610-F-EZ112-0004
    Resolution: 7078x4724
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training
    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31st MXS and 31st CE conduct Hydrazine emergency response training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st CES
    31 Fighter Wing
    31st MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT