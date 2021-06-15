Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors practice on live fire range [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors practice on live fire range

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Marquisha Sanders, from Millington Tenn., relaxes after a long day of shooting on Arta Range. Sanders, along with about 15 other Camp Lemonnier security personnel, completed training in order to maintain her weapons usage proficiency. Camp
    Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class
    Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6696683
    VIRIN: 210615-N-QB805-0834
    Resolution: 7036x4269
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ARTA, DJ 
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors practice on live fire range [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    camp lemonnier
    navy
    arta range
    randi brown

