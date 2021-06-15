Sailors practice on live fire range

ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Gunners Mate Aron Gordon, from Parkland Fla., coaches Master-at-Arms Oscar Cejamolina, from San Jose, Calif., and other security personnel attached to Camp Lemonnier during sustainment training on Arta Range, in order to help maintain their proficiency. Camp
Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class
Randi Brown)
