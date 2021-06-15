Sailors practice on live fire range

ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-Arms William McCorkle, from Seattle, fires the M4 rifle while on Arta Range. McCorkle, along with about 15 other Camp Lemonnier security personnel completed training in order to maintain their weapons proficiency. Camp Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021