Sailors practice on live fire range

ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Chief Gunners Mate Adelle Thompson from, Lakewood, Wash. coaches Master-at-Arms 2nd class Marquisha Sanders, from Millington Tenn., during rapid fire training on the M4 rifle while on Arta Range. Sanders, along with about 15 other Camp Lemonnier security

personnel, completed training in order to maintain their proficiency. Camp Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

