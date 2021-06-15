Sailors practice on live fire range

ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Gunners Mate Aron Gordon, from Parkland Fla., Line Coach, assist shooters with weapon handling and adjustments while they are on the firing line. Gordon assisted security personnel attached to Camp Lemonnier, helping them maintain their proficiency in weapons usage between qualification cycles. Camp Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

