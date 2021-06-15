Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors practice on live fire range [Image 2 of 6]

    ARTA, DJIBOUTI

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djbouti (June 15, 2021) -- U.S. Navy Gunners Mate Aron Gordon, from Parkland Fla., Line Coach, assist shooters with weapon handling and adjustments while they are on the firing line. Gordon assisted security personnel attached to Camp Lemonnier, helping them maintain their proficiency in weapons usage between qualification cycles. Camp Lemonnier shares Arta Range with local allied forces. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 02:40
    Location: ARTA, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors practice on live fire range [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

