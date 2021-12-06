Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28]

    Joint Military Branch Boss Lift

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Linda Carrier (left), snr. business banking relationship manager, Adam Eltoukhy (middle), vice president General Counsel of Samsara Technology, and Andy Dale (right), director of construction administration for Quattrocchi Kwok Architects pose while in route to the next combat support training exercise area on a Calif. Army National Guard UH-60M Helicopter, June 12, 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Two-Star Command engages with local Employers during BOSS Lift
    ESGR
    Employers
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Community Leaders
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

