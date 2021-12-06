Linda Carrier (left), snr. business banking relationship manager, Adam Eltoukhy (middle), vice president General Counsel of Samsara Technology, and Andy Dale (right), director of construction administration for Quattrocchi Kwok Architects pose while in route to the next combat support training exercise area on a Calif. Army National Guard UH-60M Helicopter, June 12, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:45 Photo ID: 6696451 VIRIN: 210612-A-PW042-0029 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 4.43 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.