Col. Trisha Ayers with the 807th Medical Command escorts Elizabeth Dietz, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative off the flight-line toward the field hospital located at the Schoonover Airfield in Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., for a U.S. Army Reserve training exercise orientation, June 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 22:45
|Photo ID:
|6696450
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-PW042-0030
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
