Employers nominated through the Boss Lift program under the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve sit and wait as they travel back in a Calif. Army National Guard, 129th Air Guard C-130 from a day of site seeing how Soldiers train out in the field at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 22:45
|Photo ID:
|6696446
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-PW042-0023
|Resolution:
|1600x1080
|Size:
|195.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT