    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 25 of 28]

    Joint Military Branch Boss Lift

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Calif. Army National Guard UH-60L shuttles Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representatives and Boss Lift Employers from the 129th Air Rescue Wing's C-130 at the Paso Robles Airport to Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 12, 2021. During the site visit of FHL the civilian employers are informed on the duties Soldiers and Airmen perform in the defense of the nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 22:45
    Photo ID: 6696448
    VIRIN: 210612-A-PW042-0028
    Resolution: 4716x3200
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Employers
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    Community Leaders
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

