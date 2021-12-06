Calif. Army National Guard Spc. Tim Martinez, crew chief of the UH60M helicopter supports Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift site visit of the combat support training exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., June 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 22:45
|Photo ID:
|6696447
|VIRIN:
|210612-A-PW042-0026
|Resolution:
|1080x1590
|Size:
|191.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Military Branch Boss Lift [Image 28 of 28], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT