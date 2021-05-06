Staff Sgt. Robert Sposato utilizes green smoke to conceal his movement across a linear danger area to get to his objective during a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. Sposato is a team leader with the 102nd Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Giammarco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6694799
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-F3853-1010
|Resolution:
|2089x3133
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training
