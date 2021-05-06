Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training

Staff Sgt. Robert Sposato utilizes green smoke to conceal his movement across a linear danger area to get to his objective during a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. Sposato is a team leader with the 102nd Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Giammarco)

