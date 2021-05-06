Tech. Sgt. Marc Gilles, 102nd Security Forces Squadron, maintains overwatch as his team bounds toward their objective during a joint training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Giammarco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6694792
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-F3853-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training
LEAVE A COMMENT