Master Sgt. George Pickowicz provides instruction to members of the 102nd Security Forces Squadron following a training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. Pickowicz is a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 304th Regiment, 98th Training Division. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by SMSgt Nicholas R. Giammarco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6694794
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-F3853-1007
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training [Image 7 of 7]
Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training
