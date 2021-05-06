Tech. Sgt. Joel Carveiro, 102nd Security Forces Squadron, takes up a defensive position while securing a landing zone for a support element during a joint training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Giammarco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6694791
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-F3853-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.86 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training
LEAVE A COMMENT