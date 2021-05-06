Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training [Image 4 of 7]

    Defenders hone ground combat skills through joint training

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen from the 102nd Security Forces Squadron receive feedback from drill sergeants following a support-by-fire training exercise on Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., June 5, 2021. Drill sergeants with the U.S. Army Reserve 1st Battalion, 304th Regiment, 98th Training spent the day teaching defenders infantry doctrine. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas R. Giammarco)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
