Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, throws a tennis ball for Splash, 374th SFS MWD, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. Splash is one of two new black Labrador retrievers the 374th SFS acquired from the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 02:35
|Photo ID:
|6694376
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-KW102-0040
|Resolution:
|7497x4998
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
