Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel

Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, throws a tennis ball for Splash, 374th SFS MWD, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. Splash is one of two new black Labrador retrievers the 374th SFS acquired from the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

