Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel [Image 4 of 5]

    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Splash, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, runs back to a handler at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. The Marine Corps closed a mission set for their MWDs allowing the 374th SFS to acquire two new black Labrador retrievers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 02:35
    Photo ID: 6694375
    VIRIN: 210611-F-KW102-0095
    Resolution: 5537x3691
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT