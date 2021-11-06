Splash, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, runs back to a handler at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. The Marine Corps closed a mission set for their MWDs allowing the 374th SFS to acquire two new black Labrador retrievers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)
This work, Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel
