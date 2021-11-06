Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 02:35 Photo ID: 6694373 VIRIN: 210611-F-KW102-0115 Resolution: 6918x4612 Size: 4.25 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.