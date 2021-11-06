Black labs bring enhanced capabilities to the kennel

Staff Sgt. Miguel Guajardo, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, kneels near Splash, 374th SFS MWD, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2021. With the acquisition of Splash and another MWD, the 374th SFS went from a year-long shortage in manpower for MWDs to an overage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

