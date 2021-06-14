Members of the U.S. and Indonesian Air forces, and the planning team for Cope West 21, pose for a photo during the Cope West 21 opening ceremony at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 14, 2021. The bilateral air-to-air exercise will incorporate approximately 260 service members from both countries, enhancing interoperability, and strengthening the partnership between the U.S. and Indonesia. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

