    Cope West 21 Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Cope West 21 Opening Ceremony

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Indonesian Air Force Col. Jajang Setiawan, Cope West 21 exercise director, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brian McCullough, U.S. air attaché to Indonesia, pose for a photo during the Cope West 21 opening ceremony at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 14, 2021. Cope West 21 strengthens interoperability and the 72 year relationship between the U.S. and Indonesia. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    TAGS

    F16
    Indonesia
    35FW
    13FS
    CopeWest21

