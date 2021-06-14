Indonesian Air Force Col. Jajang Setiawan, Cope West 21 exercise director, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brian McCullough, U.S. air attaché to Indonesia, pose for a photo during the Cope West 21 opening ceremony at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 14, 2021. Cope West 21 strengthens interoperability and the 72 year relationship between the U.S. and Indonesia. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|06.14.2021
|06.16.2021 02:09
|6694340
|210614-F-XL819-1004
|3581x3610
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|PEKANBARU, ID
|2
|0
