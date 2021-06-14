Cope West 21 Opening Ceremony

Indonesian Air Force 1st. Lt. Panji “Groot” Satrio D. receives a patch from U.S. Air Force Col. Brian McCullough, U.S. air attaché to Indonesia, during the opening ceremony for Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 14, 2021. Indonesia is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. is committed to strengthening our partnership with Indonesia to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

